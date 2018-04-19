The number of new people filing for unemployment benefits in the US was little changed last week, holding near the lowest levels seen for several decades. Initial jobless claims declined by 1,000 over the week ending on 14 April to reach 232,000, according to the Department of Labor. The prior week's estimate of 233,000 claims was unrevised, the government said. Also according to Labor, claims data in Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands had yet to return to normal. In parallel, the four-week ...

