The number of new people filing for unemployment benefits in the US was little changed last week, holding near the lowest levels seen for several decades. Initial jobless claims declined by 1,000 over the week ending on 14 April to reach 232,000, according to the Department of Labor. In parallel, the four-week moving average edged higher by 1,250 to 231,250. Meanwhile, secondary unemployment claims, those that are not being filed for the first time, and referencing the week before last, fell by ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...