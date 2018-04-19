Alternet Systems, Inc.: Alternet Systems Electrifies 80 Years Of BMW Engineering History

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2018 / Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK: ALYI) is producing a brand new electric motorcycle based on BMW's classic R71 motorcycle with sidecar. Alternet has launched a subsidiary, ReVolt Electric Motorbikes, that will integrate Alternet's patented lithium battery technology into a new line of Electric Motorcycles for both domestic and international markets. ReVolt will start with the production of retro-classic designs for the US market and later introduce a utility daily driver for everyday transportation in developing economic regions. The first retro-classic design electrifies the rich history of the BWM R71 motorcycle.

The R71 represented an engineering feat with the move away from the conventional pressed steel frame bikes to the higher strength oval tube frame design which was easily able to cope with the additional stresses of a sidecar attachment. Some version of the R71 has been in almost continuous production since the original design in the 1930's. Some historians claim a similar Russian Military motorcycle, the M72, was extensively built based on designs stolen from BMW while others claim the designs otherwise came to Russia as part of a negotiated deal. The Russians later shared the designs with their communist allies, China, and China produced the CJ750, still found in use in the Chinese Government today. Even Harley-Davidson built its own version of the R71, called the XA, for the US Army and then later integrated R71 innovations into their mainstream line.

Global automobile sales in 2018 are expected to reach just 80 million units. The current global market for motorcycles, scooters and mopeds is approximately 130 million units per year resulting in $120 billion in annual sales. Alternet's ReVolt Electric Motorbikes plans to become a world leader in the production of electric motorcycles by 1.) first establishing a manufacturing capacity and to then 2.) refine the Alternet Lithium Battery Technology through the production and sales of a fun, useful and affordable electric motorbikes based on classic motorcycle designs for the U.S. consumer market. With a manufacturing capacity established and a lithium battery technology on the market, ReVolt Electric Motorbikes plans to begin delivering a line of daily driver electric motorbikes to developing economic regions.

