IOB llc: A Historical Event: IOB LLC Begins The World's First Token-dividend Distribution to IOB Tokenholders

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2018 / IOB LLC has commenced distribution of IHT tokens to IOB tokenholders-on-record as of March 6th, 2018. I-house token (IHT), the global real estate blockchain transaction cloud platform has been a part of IOB portfolio since August 2017 and the 12,250,000 IHT tokens for IOB tokenholders are valued at approximately 1.1 million US dollars.

Yale ReiSoleil, CEO of IOB LLC, said, "Mark this on your calendar. This is most likely the world's very first dividend distribution to crypto investors, and we are pleased to distribute 100% of the tokens received from IHTcoin, as a token-dividend, based on every investor's IOB token holding on the ex-dividend date, March 6th, 2018. This is a landmark event for everyone who is in the crypto community worldwide."

When appropriate, IOB LLC plans to distribute all tokens it receives from its current and future portfolio companies.

"We are very grateful to our early investors who have supported us throughout this journey, and to IHTcoin for successfully completing an exemplary ICO under the leadership of its management. As a holding company that seeks active investments and partnership in regulation-compliant blockchain companies, IOB LLC is proud to deliver real value to our investors even before our own IOB token is distributed. Being able to have realized a profit to our tokenholders in just a few months demonstrates the power of the new blockchain economy," added Mr. ReiSoleil.

Ricky Ng, Founder of I-house token, said, "We are happy to work with IOB which is a pioneering investment company with great long-term vision. I have confidence that the sound business relations between us will bring our investors more profit in the future. We look forward to creating more value together."

IHT token dividend distribution ledger is available at: https://etherscan.io/token/0xeda8b016efa8b1161208cf041cd86972eee0f31e?a=0x359970a2094bffc9bcdb53c086173cf2d76c12c5.

About IOB LLC:

IOB LLC (IOB) is a Delaware limited liability company. By focusing on investing in regulated financial, compliance, and technology companies, IOB builds the world's first permissioned, multi-jurisdiction-compliant, and secure financial blockchain, the ONE Finance Network (the Mesh), which will eliminate all financial transaction commissions. To help promote an international ICO standard, IOB is undergoing prospectus filings for its Interactive Crypto Offerings™ (ICOs) in several countries with a 'same token, multiple offerings' strategy.

IOB LLC is now actively investing in the US, China, Germany, India, and UK, and plans to expand to other global financial centers.

About I-house token:

I-house token (IHT), the world's first real estate blockchain transaction cloud platform, is a smart contract technology and distributed accounting technology developed for splitting real estate under i-house.com, which utilizes blockchain's intrinsic advantages such as trustless mechanism, anti-tamper, co-supervision, and traceability.

Through joining blockchain and real estate, the real estate developer, financial institutions and their users can be connected and the transaction of real estate can be made a part of "digital credit society", therefore constituting a pivotal supporting part of the economic development. All owners and investors will become beneficiaries of i-house.com real estate blockchain.

Contact:

Joanna Jiang

Email: info@iob.vc

Website: https://www.iob.vc

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/13372160/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/IOB_llc

SOURCE: IOB LLC