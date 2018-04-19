Sustainable Innovative Solutions Make an Impact on Society Year-Round

Disruptive trends in technology, data and productivity are helping to drive sustainable solutions used by global accounting, audit and tax professionals. By providing customers with expert solutions that improve the way they do business, Wolters Kluwer contributes to shaping a better future for society at large.

In 2015, Wolters Kluwer introduced a framework for sustainable innovation focused on economic, social and environmental impact. In celebration of Earth Day, Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting recognizes the solutions making the greatest environmental impact to enable energy efficiency, reduce paper and enable resource efficiency. In the 2017 Wolters Kluwer Sustainability Data Report, CCH Axcess was recognized for helping professional tax preparation clients reduce their use of paper with a modular cloud-based tax solution.

"Identifying economic, social and environmental innovations are critical to the success of our business and the business of our clients," said Karen Abramson, CEO Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting. "Globally recognized events like Earth Day are an opportunity for us to take pride in, and celebrate, our culture of innovation that is grounded in sustainable development."

The following Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting solutions help global accounting, audit and tax professionals make sustainable choices that have a deep impact on society:

CCH Tagetik can help Office of the CFO clients improve their energy efficiency by using the cloud-based platform with built-in financial intelligence to unify and optimize finance processes

CCH AnswerConnect can help tax and accounting professionals improve resource efficiency by using the natural language enhanced search tool to gain instant access to accurate tax answers

CCH iFirm can help tax and accounting clients improve their resource efficiency by using the dynamic, integrated, cloud-based solution to simplify and automate the running of a practice

TeamMate can help auditing professionals improve their resource efficiency by leveraging the tools to manage electronic paper creation and management, risk identification and assessment, control framework management and data analysis

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the health, tax accounting, finance, risk & compliance, and legal sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2017 annual revenues of €4.4 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY). For more information about our solutions and organization, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

