AIM-quoted liquid biopsy company Angle has demonstrated a workflow for culturing circulating tumour cells using its Parsortix system. The innovative research, undertaken by the Robert H Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Feinberg School of Medicine at Chicago's Northwestern University, has developed an optimised workflow for the recovery and culturing of CTCs from a simple blood test in order to produce an effective ex-vivo culture of the individual patient's cancer cells. The team of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...