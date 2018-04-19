Biotechnology company OptiBiotix Health has appointed Steven Riley as head of its online sales and marketing division. Riley, who will take up his post on 2 May, will lead the development of the OptiBiotix's online presence as another revenue generating business in its own right, using use the online platform as a display window to attract potential partners, just as it had previously done with GoFigure, which led to a deal with Tata Chemical for its SlimBiome product. OptiBiotix will extend its ...

