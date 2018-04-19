Complaints about PPI surged to a four-year high after the Financial Conduct Authority enlisted Arnold Schwarzenegger to spread the word about claiming for compensation. Complaints about payment protection insurance - PPI for short - rose 40% to 1.55m in the second half of 2017, the FCA said. The surge in complaints fuelled payouts totalling £415.8m in January - the highest figure since March 2016. The jump in complaints to firms followed the launch of the FCA's advertising campaign featuring ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...