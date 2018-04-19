AIM-listed Redcentric, an IT managed services provider, said on Thursday that its trading results for the year to the end of March were in line with the board's expectations. In an extremely brief update, the company said net debt as at 31 March was better than the board's expectations, thanks to continued strong operating cash flows, which reflect improved trade debtor collections. Redcentric is due to report its full-year results on 28 June. At 1520 BST, the shares were down 1.2% to 79.20p. ...

