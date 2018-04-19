US trading opened on a slightly lower note on Thursday as Wall Street investors eyed more earnings and data releases for some fresh cues. At 1515 BST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.12%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq had both lost 0.33%. The Dow's early losses dragged it back into negative territory for the year, commenting on this, Connor Campbell, financial analyst at SpreadEx, said, "The Dow Jones sporadically dipped back under 24700 after the bell, slipping 30 or so points. This ...

