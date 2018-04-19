Michigan Manufactured Housing Association: Manufactured Homes are an Affordable, Stylish Option for First Time Home Buyers

OKEMOS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2018 / As demand for affordable, move-in ready homes surpasses the current amount of available stick-built starter homes on the market or being constructed in Michigan, many first-time home buyers are discovering the benefits of manufactured homes, notes the Michigan Manufactured Housing Association, (MMHA).

Considering traditionally-constructed entry-level homes start around $225,000, the affordability of a brand new factory-built home - with the national average for a new multi-section home costing $92,380 in 2017 - makes manufactured homes an affordable alternative. Of all the brand new, single-family homes sold under $150,000 in 2017, more than 80 percent were manufactured homes, reports the Manufactured Housing Institute, (MHI).

According to the MHI, the average price per square foot for a manufactured home is $49 compared to the $107 for a site-built home. Manufactured homes can be placed in an established community or on private property.

"The new homes on the market from recognized manufacturers like Champion, Clayton and others are definitely not the stereotypical mobile homes of the past," said Bill Sheffer, executive director of MMHA. "They are stylish, trend-setting quality homes with many features that any new homeowners desire and expect to have."

Some of these trends include coved ceilings, gourmet kitchens with preparation islands, waterfall counters and spacious pantries, spa-like bathrooms and walk-in closets.

First-time home buyers Steffie Rommers and Andrew Cerveny couldn't be more pleased about their decision to go with a manufactured home.

"Originally, we looked at renting, but everything was super expensive and older," Rommers explained. Rommers was already familiar with Sylvan Crossing, in Chelsea, from living there with her host family as an exchange student when she and Cerveny decided to take advantage of the community's lease-to-own option. A typical lease-to-own program takes three years, but the couple opted to make accelerated payments so they can own their home in one year.

Rommers, originally from the Netherlands, now working as a nurse and Cerveny, a juvenile corrections officer in Jackson, have settled into their new, three-bedroom, two-bathroom home. "I like it a lot because it's all new," said Cerveny said. "It's quite comfortable for the space we have and the community couldn't be better with all the people around us that we trust and care for." The community also has a pool, children's play area and lots of space for their nine-month-old black lab Bailey.

MMHA is dedicated to educating the public about the benefits of manufactured and modular home living and connecting people interested in finding a community or home with its members. The Michigan Manufactured Housing Association (MMHA) is one of Michigan's oldest trade associations, founded in 1941. MMHA is a nonprofit association representing the manufactured and modular home industry in Michigan. MMHA works to improve the image of manufactured and modular housing by educating consumers, media and government about the quality, affordability, design and beauty of the homes. For more information, visit the Michigan Manufactured Housing Association at www.michhome.org or contact MMHA, 2222 Association Drive, Okemos, MI 48864-5978; 517.349.3300.

