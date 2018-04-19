Regulatory News:

The Supervisory Board of M6 Group (Paris:MMT) met today at the close of the Shareholders' General Meeting and appointed Elmar Heggen as its Chairman following the previously announced resignation of Guillaume de Posch.

Gilles Samyn was also appointed Vice-Chairman at the same meeting, replacing Guy de Panafieu who did not wish to have his term of office renewed.

The composition of the various Board Committees has also been reviewed.

As such, the Remuneration and Appointments Committee now comprises the following members:

Gilles Samyn, Chairman of the Committee, CEO of Frère-Bourgeois Group and Chairman of Compagnie Nationale Portefeuille (CNP);

Elmar Heggen, Executive Director of RTL Group;

Marie Cheval, Executive Director of Customers, Services and Digital Transformation at Carrefour Group.

The members of the Audit Committee are:

Gilles Samyn, Chairman of the Committee;

Elmar Heggen;

Mouna Sepehri, Executive Vice President, Office of the CEO, Renault;

Nicolas Houzé, CEO of Galeries Lafayette and BHV Marais.

Profiles

Elmar Heggen

Elmar Heggen, a German national, graduated in business management from the European Business School and holds an MBA in Finance. He began his career in 1992 with Félix Schoeller Group. He became Vice-Chairman and CEO of Felix Schoeller Digital Imaging in the United Kingdom in 1999 and joined the Corporate Center of RTL Group in 2000 as Vice President Mergers and Acquisitions. Since 1 October 2006, Elmar Heggen has been Chief Financial Officer and Chairman of the Corporate Center of RTL Group. On 18 April 2012, he was appointed Executive Director of RTL Group S.A.

Marie Cheval

A graduate of the Paris Institute of Political Studies and of ENA (France's National School of Administration), Marie Cheval began her career in 1999 at the General Inspectorate of Finances. Between 2002 and 2011, she held several positions within La Poste Group. In 2011, she joined Société Générale Group as Director of Global Transactions and Payments Services. She was then appointed Chief Executive Officer of Boursorama, a subsidiary of Société Générale, in 2013. In October 2017, Marie Cheval joined Carrefour Group as Executive Director of Customers, Services and Digital Transformation.

Nicolas Houzé

Nicolas Houzé began his career with the consultancy firm A.T. Kearney, followed by the investment bank Deutsche Bank, before joining Monoprix in 1998, where he held various operational positions. In 2007, he took charge of the Watch Division at Galeries Lafayette Group. From 2011 to 2013, he served as Deputy CEO of the Group's Department Store Division which includes Galeries Lafayette stores and BHV Marais. Nicolas Houzé is currently CEO of Galeries Lafayette and BHV Marais.

