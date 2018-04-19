Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 19 April 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 119,203 Highest price paid per share (pence): 27.6500 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 27.1000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 27.4867

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,418,699,034 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,418,699,034 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

19 APRIL 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 8200 27.50 16:29:05 London Stock Exchange 19 27.45 16:20:15 London Stock Exchange 6942 27.50 16:08:48 London Stock Exchange 9968 27.50 16:08:48 London Stock Exchange 2352 27.50 16:08:36 London Stock Exchange 2029 27.50 16:08:36 London Stock Exchange 1412 27.55 16:04:15 London Stock Exchange 3086 27.55 16:04:14 London Stock Exchange 1054 27.55 16:04:14 London Stock Exchange 1092 27.55 15:59:49 London Stock Exchange 2029 27.60 15:59:11 London Stock Exchange 2532 27.60 15:55:37 London Stock Exchange 243 27.60 15:52:40 London Stock Exchange 2001 27.60 15:51:07 London Stock Exchange 266 27.60 15:51:07 London Stock Exchange 1826 27.60 15:47:56 London Stock Exchange 2257 27.65 14:37:34 London Stock Exchange 358 27.60 14:31:07 London Stock Exchange 3800 27.60 14:31:07 London Stock Exchange 356 27.40 11:42:55 London Stock Exchange 2376 27.40 11:40:08 London Stock Exchange 469 27.45 11:35:12 London Stock Exchange 7100 27.45 11:35:12 London Stock Exchange 1535 27.45 11:23:01 London Stock Exchange 2573 27.55 11:19:55 London Stock Exchange 2544 27.55 11:19:54 London Stock Exchange 2540 27.55 11:19:54 London Stock Exchange 2551 27.55 11:19:54 London Stock Exchange 2571 27.55 11:19:54 London Stock Exchange 2157 27.55 11:19:54 London Stock Exchange 2561 27.55 11:19:54 London Stock Exchange 2580 27.55 11:19:54 London Stock Exchange 2012 27.55 11:19:54 London Stock Exchange 12305 27.55 11:19:54 London Stock Exchange 1787 27.30 09:25:39 London Stock Exchange 88 27.10 08:49:12 London Stock Exchange 2512 27.25 08:43:21 London Stock Exchange 1935 27.25 08:38:29 London Stock Exchange 807 27.25 08:38:29 London Stock Exchange 1990 27.25 08:32:06 London Stock Exchange 463 27.25 08:32:06 London Stock Exchange 2537 27.25 08:26:22 London Stock Exchange 3007 27.25 08:20:53 London Stock Exchange 2239 27.40 08:14:42 London Stock Exchange 2124 27.35 08:09:18 London Stock Exchange 972 27.35 08:04:37 London Stock Exchange 1046 27.35 08:04:37 London Stock Exchange

-Ends-