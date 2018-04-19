sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, April 19

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:19 April 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):119,203
Highest price paid per share (pence):27.6500
Lowest price paid per share (pence):27.1000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):27.4867

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,418,699,034 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,418,699,034 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

19 APRIL 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
820027.5016:29:05London Stock Exchange
1927.4516:20:15London Stock Exchange
694227.5016:08:48London Stock Exchange
996827.5016:08:48London Stock Exchange
235227.5016:08:36London Stock Exchange
202927.5016:08:36London Stock Exchange
141227.5516:04:15London Stock Exchange
308627.5516:04:14London Stock Exchange
105427.5516:04:14London Stock Exchange
109227.5515:59:49London Stock Exchange
202927.6015:59:11London Stock Exchange
253227.6015:55:37London Stock Exchange
24327.6015:52:40London Stock Exchange
200127.6015:51:07London Stock Exchange
26627.6015:51:07London Stock Exchange
182627.6015:47:56London Stock Exchange
225727.6514:37:34London Stock Exchange
35827.6014:31:07London Stock Exchange
380027.6014:31:07London Stock Exchange
35627.4011:42:55London Stock Exchange
237627.4011:40:08London Stock Exchange
46927.4511:35:12London Stock Exchange
710027.4511:35:12London Stock Exchange
153527.4511:23:01London Stock Exchange
257327.5511:19:55London Stock Exchange
254427.5511:19:54London Stock Exchange
254027.5511:19:54London Stock Exchange
255127.5511:19:54London Stock Exchange
257127.5511:19:54London Stock Exchange
215727.5511:19:54London Stock Exchange
256127.5511:19:54London Stock Exchange
258027.5511:19:54London Stock Exchange
201227.5511:19:54London Stock Exchange
1230527.5511:19:54London Stock Exchange
178727.3009:25:39London Stock Exchange
8827.1008:49:12London Stock Exchange
251227.2508:43:21London Stock Exchange
193527.2508:38:29London Stock Exchange
80727.2508:38:29London Stock Exchange
199027.2508:32:06London Stock Exchange
46327.2508:32:06London Stock Exchange
253727.2508:26:22London Stock Exchange
300727.2508:20:53London Stock Exchange
223927.4008:14:42London Stock Exchange
212427.3508:09:18London Stock Exchange
97227.3508:04:37London Stock Exchange
104627.3508:04:37London Stock Exchange

-Ends-


