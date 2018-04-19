SCOR's Technical newsletter: What should we make of European insurers' Solvency II disclosures?

In this Technical Newsletter, Laurent Rousseau, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of SCOR Global P&C, focuses on the impact for insurers of greater public disclosures, looking at the value of the disclosed information for reinsurers and the advantages in terms of better understanding client needs and implementing the most appropriate solutions.

Click on the image to read the publication

(https://www.scor.com/sites/default/files/tnl-solvency_ii.pdf)





SCOR Technical Newsletter (http://hugin.info/143549/R/2185732/844747.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: SCOR via Globenewswire

