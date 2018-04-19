Adecco Group shareholders approve dividend of CHF 2.50 per share

Zurich, Switzerland, 19 April 2018: At this morning's Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Adecco Group, shareholders elected all members of the Board of Directors who stood for re-election as well as the newly proposed member. Shareholders of the Adecco Group further approved the Board of Directors' dividend proposal of CHF 2.50 per share, the proposed maximum amount of remuneration for the Board and the Executive Committee, and all other agenda items.

The shareholders attending the Adecco Group's AGM, which took place in Lausanne today, confirmed the following members of the Board of Directors for a further term of one year: Rolf Dörig (Chairman), Jean-Christophe Deslarzes, Ariane Gorin, Alexander Gut, Didier Lamouche, David Prince, and Kathleen Taylor. Additionally, they elected Regula Wallimann as a member of the Board of Directors for a term of one year. Wanda Rapaczynski did not stand for re-election. Rolf Dörig warmly thanked her for her dedication and valuable contribution during a decade of service on the Board of Directors.

Shareholders voted in favour of the proposal to pay a cash dividend of CHF 2.50 per share for the financial year 2017, a 4% increase on the prior year. The distribution will be out of available earnings. Ex-date of the dividend payment is 25 April 2018.

Furthermore, shareholders approved the maximum total amount of remuneration of the Board of Directors for the office period from the AGM 2018 until the AGM 2019 as well as the maximum total amount of remuneration of the Executive Committee for the fiscal year 2019, with 90.4% and 92.4% favourable votes respectively. The Remuneration Report 2017, which includes details of the actual remuneration paid, was approved by shareholders in an advisory vote with 89.0% of votes in favour.

The Compensation Committee was elected directly by the shareholders and consists of the following members: Jean-Christophe Deslarzes, Alexander Gut and Kathleen Taylor.

The shareholders also approved the Group's Annual Report 2017. Ernst & Young Ltd, Zurich was re-elected as auditors of Adecco Group AG for the business year 2018. The AGM approved all other agenda items including the capital reduction by way of cancellation of own shares after share buyback (4,580,260 registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.10 each).

To read the Annual Report 2017 online or download the full pdf version, follow this link. (http://ar.adeccogroup.com/)

