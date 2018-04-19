Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 26, 2017 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from April 12, 2018 to April 18, 2018:

Transaction date Total daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (EUR/share) Amount of transactions (EUR) Market (MIC Code) 12.04.2018 15,000 48.9317 733,975 BATE 12.04.2018 40,000 48.9331 1,957,325 CHIX 12.04.2018 25,000 48.9296 1,223,240 TRQX 12.04.2018 60,000 48.9322 2,935,931 XPAR 13.04.2018 10,000 48.5841 485,841 BATE 13.04.2018 80,000 48.5815 3,886,516 CHIX 13.04.2018 50,000 48.5820 2,429,099 TRQX 13.04.2018 50,000 48.4822 2,424,108 XPAR 16.04.2018 10,160 48.4673 492,428 BATE 16.04.2018 27,230 48.4678 1,319,777 CHIX 16.04.2018 16,991 48.4643 823,456 TRQX 16.04.2018 58,767 48.4727 2,848,596 XPAR 17.04.2018 BATE 17.04.2018 17,563 48.8238 857,493 CHIX 17.04.2018 12,620 48.8226 616,142 TRQX 17.04.2018 26,475 48.8204 1,292,520 XPAR 18.04.2018 BATE 18.04.2018 70,000 49.3971 3,457,797 CHIX 18.04.2018 TRQX 18.04.2018 70,000 49.4044 3,458,308 XPAR Total 639,806 48.8313 31,242,553

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions

