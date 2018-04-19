The following information is based on a press release from Fabege AB (FABG) (SE0000950636) published on April 09, 2018.



The Stock Split is approved by the shareholders in the Annual General Meeting (AGM) which held on Apr 09, 2018, 2 new shares will be issued for every 1 share held. The scheduled Ex-date is April 26, 2018.



Nasdaq Global Index Group will act on ex-date in accordance with the "Rules for the Construction and Maintenance of the VINX All-Share, Benchmark, Tradable and Sector Indexes", version 2.3 section 5.5.



For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index Operations, telephone + 1 301 978 8311 or Index@nasdaq.com



