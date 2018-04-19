Regulatory News:

The Combined Shareholders' General Meeting of Veolia Environnement (Paris:VIE) took place at the Maison de la Mutualité in Paris, on Thursday, April 19, 2018, under the chairmanship of Mr. Antoine Frérot, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. At the General Meeting, shareholders approved all the resolutions 1 to 23 of the agenda.

In particular, shareholders:

renewed the term of office as director of Mr. Antoine Frérot for a four-year period expiring at the end of the General Shareholders' Meeting that will be called to approve the financial statements for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021.

And furthermore:

approved the company financial statements and consolidated financial statements for fiscal year 2017

set the dividend in cash for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2017 at €0.84 per share . The shares will go ex-dividend on May 14, 2018 and the dividend will be paid with effect from May 16, 2018

granted to the Board of Directors; authorized the Board of Directors to grant free and performance shares to employees of the Group and the corporate officers of the Company

It is furthermore reminded that, during a meeting held on February 21st, 2018, the Board of Directors, renewed the term of office of Mr. Antoine Frérot as Chairman and CEO, subject to the renewal of his term of office as director by the Shareholders' Meeting held today.

After this Combined Shareholders' General Meeting, Veolia Environnement's Board of Directors thus consists of fifteen directors, including two directors representing employees and six women (46%)1, and one non-voting member (censeur

Mr. Antoine Frérot, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Louis Schweitzer, Vice-Chairman

Mrs. Maryse Aulagnon, Senior Independent Director

Mrs. Homaira Akbari;

Mr. Jacques Aschenbroich;

Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations, represented by Mr. Olivier Mareuse;

Mrs. Isabelle Courville;

Mrs. Clara Gaymard;

Mrs. Marion Guillou;

Mr. Baudouin Prot;

Mrs. Nathalie Rachou;

Mr. Paolo Scaroni;

Mr. Guillaume Texier;

Mr. Pavel Páša, Director representing employees

Mr. Pierre Victoria, Director representing employees

Mr. Serge Michel, censeur.

The four board committees are composed as follows:

Accounts and Audit Committee : Mrs. Nathalie Rachou (Chairman), Mrs. Homaira Akbari, Mr. Jacques Aschenbroich, Mrs. Isabelle Courville and Mr. Pierre Victoria (Director representing employees).

: Mrs. Nathalie Rachou (Chairman), Mrs. Homaira Akbari, Mr. Jacques Aschenbroich, Mrs. Isabelle Courville and Mr. Pierre Victoria (Director representing employees). Nominations Committee : Mr. Louis Schweitzer (Chairman), Mrs. Maryse Aulagnon and Mr. Paolo Scaroni.

: Mr. Louis Schweitzer (Chairman), Mrs. Maryse Aulagnon and Mr. Paolo Scaroni. Compensation Committee : Mrs. Maryse Aulagon (Chairman), Mrs. Clara Gaymard, Mrs. Marion Guillou, Mr. Louis Schweitzer and Mr. Pierre Victoria (Director representing employees).

: Mrs. Maryse Aulagon (Chairman), Mrs. Clara Gaymard, Mrs. Marion Guillou, Mr. Louis Schweitzer and Mr. Pierre Victoria (Director representing employees). Research, Innovation and Sustainable Development Committee: Mr. Jacques Aschenbroich (Chairman), Mrs. Isabelle Courville, Mrs. Clara Gaymard, Mrs. Marion Guillou, Mr. Pavel Páša (Director representing employees) and Mr. Guillaume Texier.

See http://www.veolia.com/en/veolia-group/finance/shareholders for the results of voting on the resolutions and a full webcast of the Combined Shareholders' General Meeting.

1 Excluding Directors representing employees in accordance with Article L. 225-27-1 of the French commercial Code.

