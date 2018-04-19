(WebFG News) - Michael Bruce, chief executive officer of online realtor Purplebricks, sold 4.44m shares in the agent on Thursday in order to satisfy German publishing giant Axel Springer's £125m investment. Bruce, who founded Purplebricks alongside his brother Kenny back in 2012, collected just shy of £16m as a result of the transaction that was just part of Axel Springer's massive 27.7m share acquisition. "The board believes that this is a major strategic advance for the company and that Axel ...

