ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc.: OTC Markets Lists ADM Tronics as Exempt from Penny Stock Designation

NORTHVALE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2018 / ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMT) announced today that OTC Markets has identified ADMT as "Penny Stock Exempt - This security is not a Penny Stock as defined in SEC Rule 240.3a51.1".

OTC Markets defines Penny Stock Exempt as: "This security is exempt from the definition of a Penny Stock under SEC under Rule 240.3a51-1 because it meets one of the following tests: 1) A price of over $5 per share, 2) the issuer has Average Revenue of at least $6 million for the last 3 years, or 3) the issuer has Net Tangible Assets in excess of $2 million if the issuer has been in continuous operations for at least 3 years or $5 million if less than 3 years."

The OTC Markets discloses on its website, "Penny Stock Rule is designed to prevent deceptive or manipulative practices. It provides that a broker cannot sell a Penny Stock to any person unless it has approved that person's account for penny stock transactions and the broker/dealer has received in writing from customer agreement to the transaction."

"We are very pleased that OTC Markets has identified our company as being exempt from the Penny Stock designation on the OTCQB market," stated Andre' DiMino, President of ADMT. "This exemption now allows national broker/dealers the ability to freely recommend our common stock to their clients. We are hopeful our exemption can bring forth greater interest in ADMT."

You can view the Penny Stock Exempt designation at the ADMT listing on the OTCQB at the following link: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/ADMT/quote

About ADMT

ADMT is a diversified, technology-based developer and manufacturer of innovative technologies and products. Its core competency is its ability to conceptualize a technology, bring it through development, into manufacturing and commercialization, all in-house. ADMT has three areas of activity: Medical Device Design, Engineering, Regulatory and Manufacturing Services; Proprietary Electronic Medical Devices; and Eco-Friendly, Water-Based Formulations. ADMT's multi-disciplinary team of engineers, researchers and technologists utilize advanced technology infrastructure, such as 3-D prototyping, precision instrumentation and specialized software and peripherals, for the research, development and commercialization of diversified technologies. Additional information is available at the Company's websites - admtronics.com and concepttoquantity.com.

Contact: Andre' DiMino 201-767-6040, andre@admtronics.com

SOURCE: ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc.