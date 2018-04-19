Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals Inc.: Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals to Present at Cannabis Invest UK Conference

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2018 / Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EHP), which is developing medicines based on cannabinoid science, announced today that Dr. Jim DeMesa, CEO, will present an overview on the trends in cannabis research that will drive new medical and pharmaceutical treatments and markets at Cannabis Invest UK on Thursday, April 26th, 2018 at 12:50 p.m. BST. The conference is being held at The Mayfair Hotel in London, UK.

About Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals Inc.

EHP is developing synthetic cannabinoid-derived drugs for CNS, autoimmune, and other diseases. The company has two families of patented new chemical entities, derived from cannabidiol (CBD) and cannabigerol (CBG), that have been modified through rational drug design to affect pertinent disease-related targets, including peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor-gamma (PPARy), cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), and the hypoxia inducible factor (HIF) pathway, all of which have been validated through decades of published research. Its first drug candidate, EHP-101, is focused on treating multiple sclerosis and scleroderma. Its second, EHP-102, is focused on treating Huntington's disease and Parkinson's disease. The company is completing preclinical development for EHP-101 with the intent to launch a Phase 1 clinical study in 2018.

For more information, visit www.emeraldpharma.life or contact: info@emeraldpharma.life.

Contact

Investor Relations

Phone: (800) 268-0719

Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the Company) is currently "Testing the Waters" under Regulation A+ (Regulation A+) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The offering will be made only by means of an offering circular. This presentation shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. No money or other consideration is being solicited at this time, and if sent in response to these materials, it will not be accepted. No securities may be sold, and no offer to buy securities can be accepted and no part of the purchase price can be received for an offering under Regulation A+ until an offering statement is qualified by the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and any such offer may be withdrawn or revoked, without obligation or commitment of any kind, at any time before notice of its acceptance given after the qualification date. A person's indication of interest in a Regulation A+ offering is non-binding and involves no obligation or commitment of any kind. The Offering Circular is available via this link.

Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent statements contained in this news release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals Inc. they should be considered "forward-looking statements," as described in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that reflect management's current beliefs[1] and expectations. You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "goal," "hope," "hypothesis," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "strategy," "will," "would," or the negative of those terms, and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: (i) the success and timing of our product development activities and clinical trials; (ii) our ability to develop our product candidates; (iii) our plans to research, discover, evaluate and develop additional potential product, technology and business candidates and opportunities; and (iv) our ability to raise capital. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals' investigational drug products have not been approved or cleared by the FDA.

SOURCE: Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals Inc.