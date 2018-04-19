Maple Leaf Corporate Funds Ltd.: The Canadian Securities Administrators ("CSA") Have Made Amendments to Mandate a CSA Risk Classification Methodology for Use by CADO Investment Fund Management Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2018 / The Canadian Securities Administrators ("CSA") have made amendments to mandate a CSA risk classification methodology for use by CADO Investment Fund Management Inc. ("CIFM") as fund manager of Maple Leaf Corporate Funds Ltd. mutual funds to determine the investment risk level of mutual funds falling under National Instrument 81-102. The applicable changes are designed to create a standardized risk classification methodology which will provide greater transparency and consistency, allowing investors to more readily compare the investment risk levels of mutual funds.

Following a review of Maple Leaf Corporate Funds Ltd. based on the approach mandated by the CSA, changes have been made to the risk ratings of its Resource Class and Income Class shares (collectively the "Mutual Funds"). The Resource Class risk rating has changed from Medium-High to High and Income Class has changed from Low - Medium to Medium and these changes will be reflected in the renewal Prospectus and Fund Facts of the Mutual Funds.

No material change has been made to the Mutual Funds' investment objectives or strategies. Further, no changes were made to the investment time horizon of the Mutual Funds.

The methodology used by CIFM to identify the investment risk level of each mutual fund is available at no cost by calling us at 866.688.5750 or by writing to us at info@mapleleaffunds.ca.

ABOUT THE INVESTMENT FUND MANAGER

CIFM is the investment fund manager of the Mutual Funds and is responsible for managing the overall business and operations of the Mutual Fund. For information on CIFM please visit our website at www.MapleLeafFunds.ca/MutualFund or reach out to us the following:

CADO Investment Fund Management Inc. Suite 808, 609 Granville Street, Vancouver, BC V7Y 1G5 Tel: 866.688.5750 | Email: info@cadobancorp.ca

ABOUT MAPLE LEAF CORPORATE FUNDS LTD.

Maple Leaf Corporate Funds Ltd. was established with both Resource Class and Income Class shares. Both classes of shares are managed by Jim Huang, one of Canada's top performing fund managers. Maple Leaf Resource Class strives to maximize capital appreciation for investors by investing primarily in equity securities of natural resource companies and companies that support resource companies that pay a dividend or distribution. Maple Leaf Income Class primarily invests in equity and equity-related securities and seeks to achieve a high level of dividend income that is consistent with prudent levels of capital preservation and liquidity.

Shares of the Mutual Funds are available to former limited partners of Maple Leaf Short Duration Flow-Through Limited Partnerships in exchange for assets which are suitable investments for the Maple Leaf Funds. Shares of both Maple Leaf Resource Class and Maple Leaf Income Class are also available to other investors but it is recommended that shares should only be purchased through registered plans. For further information on Maple Leaf Funds please visit our website at www.MapleLeafFunds.ca/MutualFund.

Hugh Cartwright, CEO

Maple Leaf Corporate Funds Ltd.

www.MapleLeafFunds.ca

