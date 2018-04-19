Regulatory News:
TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (NYSE: FTI) (Paris: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that on 19 April 2018, it filed Amendment No. 1 to its Registration Statement on Form S-4 under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC
This release is for informational purposes only, and is not an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell any security. A Registration Statement relating to certain securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. Such securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the Registration Statement becomes effective.
A copy of Amendment No. 1 to the Registration Statement can be found on the SEC website (www.sec.gov) and on the TechnipFMC website (investors.technipfmc.com).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180419006400/en/
Contacts:
TechnipFMC
Investor relations
Matt Seinsheimer, +1 281 260 3665
Vice President Investor Relations
Email: Matt Seinsheimer
or
Phillip Lindsay, +44 203 429 3929
Director Investor Relations Europe
Email: Phillip Lindsay
or
Media relations
Christophe Belorgeot, +33 1 47 78 39 92
Vice President Corporate Communications
Email: Christophe Belorgeot
or
Delphine Nayral, +33 1 47 78 34 83
Manager Public Relations
Email: Delphine Nayral