Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 19, 2018) - Corby Marshall, CEO of Hilltop Cybersecurity speaks about their plans to incorporate services and grow their cyber-security company.





If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

http://www.b-tv.com/hilltop-cybersecurity-ceo-clip-90sec/

Hilltop Cybersecurity is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel Monday through Friday, April 23rd - May 6th throughout the day and evenings.

Hilltop Cybersecurity (CSE: CYBX):

Hilltop Cybersecurity owns the military-grade, patented, cybersecurity platform, called Vauban, and a newly-patented biometric security solution for crypto-currency cold storage, wallets and transactions. Founded and run by a team of former military security experts, Hilltop holds Top-Secret clearance and continues to work with government agencies.

cybr.htsicloud.com

