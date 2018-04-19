Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 19, 2018) - Northern Sphere Mining Corp. (CSE: NSM) (OTCQB: NSMCF) ("Northern Sphere" or the "Company") will be investigating known Cobalt anomalies on its Scadding Property located in Sudbury's Nickel District. Outcrop sampling at two separate mineral showings, approximately 2 km apart, returned values of 0.23% Cobalt (Red Rock Occurrence) and 0.20% Cobalt (McLean Secret Showing). Geophysical signatures identified by Northern Spherein 2017 correlate well with the location of these outcrops. The 3D magnetic re-inversion (which re-interprets and models three dimensional geophysical data) identified several optimal targets on our 40,000-acre property.

In addition to the significant Cobalt values recovered from outcrop sampling, Northern Sphere also analysed for Cobalt as part of a multi-element package on its last hole during the 2017 drill campaign. Hole NSM-17-06 returned values of up to 189 ppm Cobalt and 678 ppm Nickel from drill core exhibiting strong chloritized segments. Northern Sphere intends to analyse a percentage of similar material from its core storage facility for both Cobalt and Nickel. Currently, Northern Sphere is prioritizing optimized drill targets for its 2018 drill campaign.

Scadding Property - Sudbury District, Ontario

The Scadding Property is nestled at the junction between the Abitibi-Wawa greenstone belt (which encompasses the Sudbury Igneous Complex), the Grenville Front, and the Huronian Supergroup (see Figure 1). The the Property is located at a large scale structural junction. World class base metal deposits are located to the West (Sudbury Nickel District) and precious metal deposits are located to the East (River Valley Pt-Pd, Cobalt Silver).

Figure 1: Favorable Geology Hosting Major Fault Zone Intersections

The Scadding Property plays host to abundant Nippissing diabase intrusives which utilized pre-existing structure during emplacement. The intrusives demonstrate a preferred NW-SE orientation. Mineral resources found on the property are clustered within these corridors and parallel to the Nippissing dykes. Within the Cobalt, Ontario Camp, Silver and Cobalt mineralization are generally found in proximity to the Nippissing Diabase. At the Scadding Property, favourable geological context also occurs in contact zones between the Nippissing intrusives and a competent host rocks (i.e. quartzite of the Serpent Formation).

Northern Sphere will continue to advance and acquire district scale properties for successful future mineral exploitation.

Quality Control

Northern Sphere's quality control and assurance program includes the use of an independent certified lab, AGAT Laboratories ("AGAT") of Mississauga, Ontario. All AGAT geochemical hub laboratories are accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2005 for specific analytical procedures. The AGAT quality program includes quality control steps through sample preparation and analysis, inter-laboratory test programs, and regular internal audits. It is an integral part of day-to-day activities, involves all levels of AGAT staff and is monitored at top management levels.

Qualified Persons

Steve Gray, P.Geo., Vice President of Northern Sphere has reviewed the scientific and technical information in this press release and is Northern Sphere's "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Northern Sphere Mining Corp.

Northern Sphere is dedicated to growth through the acquisition and development of mining assets with an emphasis on gold, silver and copper. In efforts expedite and optimize mineral targeting on its assets, the Company is employing cutting-edge exploration technologies to generate robust mining projects. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Northern Sphere has a strong project pipeline of properties with a focus on gold, silver and other metal production in pro-mining jurisdictions.

