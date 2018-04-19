Manufactured Housing Properties Inc. Files Form 10 Registration Statement with The SEC

PINEVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2018 / Manufactured Housing Properties Inc. (OTC PINK: MHPC) today filed a Form 10 with the SEC to register its common stock under the Securities and Exchange Act of 1933, as amended.

The Form 10 is now available in the "Investor Relations" section of www.MHProperties.com. The Form 10 is also available to the public at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor may there be any sale of any securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Manufactured Housing Properties Inc. and its affiliates ("Company"), acquire, own, and operate manufactured housing communities. The Company earns income from leasing manufactured home sites to tenants who own their manufactured home and the rental of Company-owned manufactured homes to tenants.

Contact: Michael Z. Anise - Chief Financial Officer - (704) 869-2500 ext. 244

SOURCE: Manufactured Housing Properties Inc.



