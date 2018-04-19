(WebFG News) - US pharma giant Allergan has pulled back from tabling a bid for UK-listed rival Shire just hours after first indicating its possible interest. Invoking requirements under the UK Takeover Code, the Dublin-based outfit said it did not intend to make an offer, adding that it was continuing to examine the "full range" of strategic options at its disposal, including divestitures, combinations and acquisitions. Initial reports that it might wade into the fray for Shire, earlier in the ...

