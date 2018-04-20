MJIC, Inc.: MJIC Supporting High Times 4/20 Cannabis Cup

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2018 / The High Times 4/20 Cannabis Cup announced today that the San Bernardino City Council voted against allowing cannabis consumption at their event. This vote took place after California state regulators indicated they would defer to the decision of the City as to whether onsite consumption would be allowed.

MJIC General Counsel Larry Horwitz commented: "MJIC is a supporter of High Times and its events, and we still plan to be an exhibitor at the Cannabis Cup this year; this iconic brand's contribution to the industry from its earliest days has been second to none. We are confident the event will prove successful nonetheless and ultimately demonstrate that our industry can and will grow stronger through regulatory adherence."

MJIC's Chief Executive Officer, Sturges Karban, added: "We are clearly in the midst of a transformational moment. Transitioning toward an efficient, transparent, and properly regulated marketplace - and accordingly away from the illicit and limited commercial models historically embodied in the grey and black markets - should be viewed an entirely positive trend that affirms the future stability, sustainability, and success of our industry. In this sense, we encourage all our partners and clients to view their commitment to legal compliance not just as an existential imperative, but also as the foundation upon which this industry can finally grow and flourish within a sensible and operable framework."

MJIC Compliance is a division of MJIC, Inc. and provides an integrated suite of products and services designed to support legally-compliant cannabis operations and entrepreneurs throughout the State of California. MJIC is redefining lawful cannabis commerce by consolidating the first fully-licensed and end-to-end infrastructure purpose-built to address the wholesale distribution, logistics, and compliance needs both of regulated and unregulated enterprises operating legally across the entire supply chain, throughout California and beyond, and from statewide transportation to the last local mile. MJIC also markets and sells both regulated and unregulated products directly to retail end-consumers and registered medical patients by way of multiple commercial channels, including brick-and-mortar, local on-demand delivery, e-commerce, and e-commerce subscription. Converging its proprietary wholesale distribution platform with its portfolio of branded retail operations gives rise to MJIC's disruptive, universal, and fully-compliant "Business-To-Everyone" commercial model. The company was founded in 2014 and its corporate headquarters is located in Commerce, California, with additional facilities operating throughout Long Beach, Oakland, Lake Forest, and Coachella, California, as well as Tempe, Arizona and Chicago, Illinois.

Contact: Larry Horwitz, MJIC General Counsel, 949.842.4025

SOURCE: MJIC