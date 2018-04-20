Regulatory News:

LafargeHolcim has appointed Feliciano González Muñoz (54) as new Head of Human Resources, effective 1 May 2018, reporting to Chief Executive Officer Jan Jenisch. He will succeed Caroline Luscombe who has decided to pursue opportunities outside of the company.

In line with simplification and lean management, the Head of HR will not be a member of the Executive Committee, bringing it down to eight members.

Currently HR Director for Europe, Feliciano González Muñoz, who is a Spanish national, has worked for more than 11 years in senior HR roles with the company. Feliciano González Muñoz has a PhD in Law from Universidad Complutense de Madrid and holds an MBA from Instituto de Empresa, Madrid.

About LafargeHolcim

LafargeHolcim is the leading global building materials and solutions company serving masons, builders, architects and engineers all over the world. Group operations produce cement, aggregates and ready-mix concrete which are used in building projects ranging from affordable housing and small, local projects to the biggest, most technically and architecturally challenging infrastructure projects. As urbanisation increasingly impacts people and the planet, the Group provides innovative products and building solutions with a clear commitment to social and environmental sustainability. With leading positions in all regions, LafargeHolcim employs around 80,000 employees in more than 80 countries and has a portfolio that is equally balanced between developing and mature markets.

