Basilea Pharmaceutica AG / Basilea reports presentations of isavuconazole and ceftobiprole data at European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Basel, Switzerland, April 20, 2018 - Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN) announced today that a broad range of posters and presentations on the antifungal isavuconazole (Cresemba) and the antibiotic ceftobiprole (Zevtera) will be presented at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID), which will be held in Madrid, Spain, from April 21 to 24, 2018.
The details for the presentations are as follows:
|Isavuconazole at ECCMID 2018
Saturday, 21 April 2018 - 15:30 - 16:30 CEST, Paper Poster Arena
|Isavuconazole at ECCMID 2018 (continued)
Saturday, 21 April 2018 - 15:30 - 16:30 CEST, Paper Poster Arena
|Ceftobiprole at ECCMID 2018
Saturday, 21 April to Tuesday, 24 April 2018, ePoster terminals
|Ceftobiprole at ECCMID 2018 (continued)
Tuesday, 24 April 2018; 12:30 - 13:30 CEST, Paper Poster Arena
For further information please visit www.eccmid.org (http://www.eccmid.org).
About isavuconazole (Cresemba)
Isavuconazole is an intravenous (i.v.) and oral azole antifungal, commercialized under the trade name Cresemba. Basilea has entered into several license and distribution agreements for isavuconazole covering the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and North Africa region, Canada, Russia, Turkey and Israel. Cresemba is approved in the United States for patients 18 years of age and older in the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and invasive mucormycosis.1 In the 28 European Union member states, as well as in Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway, Cresemba is approved for the treatment of adult patients with invasive aspergillosis and for the treatment of adult patients with mucormycosis for whom amphotericin B is inappropriate.2 In Switzerland, Cresemba is approved for the treatment of adult patients with invasive aspergillosis and for the treatment of mucormycosis in adult patients who are resistant to or intolerant of amphotericin B and in adult patients with moderate to severe renal impairment.3 Isavuconazole has U.S. and European orphan drug designation for its approved indications. Outside the U.S. and Europe, the drug is currently not approved for commercial use.
About ceftobiprole (Zevtera)
Ceftobiprole is a cephalosporin antibiotic for intravenous administration with rapid bactericidal activity against a wide range of Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria, including methicillin-susceptible and resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MSSA, MRSA) and susceptible Pseudomonas spp.4 Ceftobiprole is approved for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired pneumonia (CAP) and hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP), excluding ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP).4 It is marketed in major European countries, Argentina and Canada. Basilea has entered into license and distribution agreements for the brand in Europe, Latin America, China, Canada, Israel, and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. Ceftobiprole is currently in a phase 3 clinical program for registration in the U.S.
About Basilea
Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing products that address the medical challenge of increasing resistance and non-response to current treatment options in the therapeutic areas of bacterial infections, fungal infections and cancer. With two commercialized drugs, the company is committed to discovering, developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products to meet the medical needs of patients with serious and life-threatening conditions. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN). Additional information can be found at Basilea's website www.basilea.com (http://www.basilea.com).
Disclaimer
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
For further information, please contact:
| Peer Nils Schröder, PhD
Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
+41 61 606 1102
media_relations@basilea.com (mailto:media_relations@basilea.com)
investor_relations@basilea.com (mailto:investor_relations@basilea.com)
This press release can be downloaded from www.basilea.com (http://www.basilea.com).
References
1 Cresemba US prescribing information (https://www.astellas.us/docs/cresemba.pdf) [Accessed: April 19, 2018]
2 European Public Assessment Report (EPAR) Cresemba: http://www.ema.europa.eu (http://www.ema.europa.eu/docs/en_GB/document_library/EPAR_-_Summary_for_the_public/human/002734/WC500196131.pdf) [Accessed: April 19, 2018]
3 Full indication in: Swissmedic-approved information for healthcare professionals as of August 2017
4 U.K. Summary of Product Characteristics (SPC) Zevtera: http://www.mhra.gov.uk/ (http://www.mhra.gov.uk/spc-pil/?prodName=ZEVTERA%20500MG%20POWDER%20FOR%20CONCENTRATE%20FOR%20SOLUTION%20FOR%20INFUSION&subsName=&pageID=ThirdLevel&searchTerm=zevteraretainDisplay) [Accessed: April 19, 2018]
