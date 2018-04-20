Orange Belgium: Financial information for the first quarter of 2018

Press release

Embargo until April 20, 2018 at 7:00 am

Regulated information

Financial information for the first quarter of 2018

Solid commercial start of the year with a strong retail service revenue growth.

Q1 2018: Revenues +0.9 % , retail service revenues +6.2 % , adj. EBITDA -11.5 % yoy at group level due to expected MVNO impact,

+14k mobile contract net adds, +0.2 % yoy mobile only contract ARPO[1] growth, +19k convergent net adds in Belgium

2018 guidance reiterated

Orange Belgium had a solid start of the year with stronger commercial KPIs compared to last year

19 thousand new LOVE cable customers joined Orange Belgium's convergent customer base in the course of the first quarter of 2018 (vs. +16 thousand in Q1 2017), bringing the total convergent customer base at 122 thousand. This performance was achieved thanks to solid gross adds and improving churn. The convergent mobile customer base increased by 30 thousand to 186 thousand in the first quarter of 2018, or 8 % of the mobile contract customer base.

Orange Belgium's mobile momentum was further boosted by the successful launch of the Eagle Unlimited, the first unlimited offer in Belgium. In the first quarter of 2018, Orange Belgium added 14 thousand mobile contract customers (vs. +3 thousand in Q1 2017), reaching a total of 2,329 thousand. Our value accretive and 'more-for-more' propositions, in combination with the increase in mobile data usage resulted in an increase of the mobile only contract ARPO by 0.2 % year-on-year to 21.1 euros, despite the impact of the Roam-Like-at-Home regulation.



Strong underlying adjusted EBITDA, counterbalanced by expected MVNO revenue decline and EU-roaming impact

First quarter revenues increased by 0.9 % year-on-year to 306.6 million euros, despite the expected 10.5 million euros lower MVNO revenues and the 7.9 million euros gross revenue impact related to the EU-roaming regulation. Retail service revenues were up 6.2 % year-on-year, reaching 181.3 million euros in the first quarter of 2018.

Orange Belgium Group's first quarter adjusted EBITDA amounted to 60.6 million euros, compared to 68.5 million euros in the first quarter of 2017. This was the result of the solid increase in retail service revenues and sound cost management, more than mitigated by the expected decline in MVNO revenues and the impact of EU-roaming regulation.

Orange Belgium Group invested 31.8 million euros in the first quarter of 2018, stable compared to the same period last year. Cable capex was also stable year-on-year, even with more cable customer net additions in the first quarter of 2018 versus last year, and thanks to an improved refurbishment process of the customer premises equipment.