WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director Declaration
London, April 20
John Wood Group PLC (the "Company")
DIRECTOR DECLARATION
Pursuant to LR 9.6.14, the Company notes that Jacqui Ferguson, a non-executive director of the Company, will be appointed as a non-executive director of Croda International Plc with effect from 1 September 2018.
