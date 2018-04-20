sprite-preloader
20.04.2018 | 10:07
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

London, April 20

John Wood Group PLC (the "Company")

DIRECTOR DECLARATION

Pursuant to LR 9.6.14, the Company notes that Jacqui Ferguson, a non-executive director of the Company, will be appointed as a non-executive director of Croda International Plc with effect from 1 September 2018.

Enquiries:

For further information, please contact:

John Wood Group PLC

Andrew Rose

01224 851000

Notification authorised by:

MARTIN J MCINTYRE

COMPANY SECRETARY


© 2018 PR Newswire