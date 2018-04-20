WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director Declaration

John Wood Group PLC (the "Company")

DIRECTOR DECLARATION

Pursuant to LR 9.6.14, the Company notes that Jacqui Ferguson, a non-executive director of the Company, will be appointed as a non-executive director of Croda International Plc with effect from 1 September 2018.

