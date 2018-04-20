(WebFG News) - Ion Investment said on Friday that it has made a proposal to buy financial technology company Fidessa for £38.703 per share in cash. Fidessa shareholders would also be entitled to receive and retain a final dividend and special dividend for the year to the end of December 2017 amounting to 79.7p per share. Ion said there can be no certainty that an offer will be made, adding that a further statement will be made in due course. Earlier this month, Fidessa confirmed that Ion and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...