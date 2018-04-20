(WebFG News) - Countryside Properties was in the red on Friday after OCM Luxembourg Coppice Topco - an entity owner by asset manager Oaktree Capital - sold its entire 8% stake in the housebuilder and urban regeneration company. Jefferies acted as sole bookrunner, placing 36.2m shares in the company at 358p through an accelerated bookbuild. Earlier this week, Countryside posted a 15% jump in first-half completions, but said average selling prices fell. In the six months to the end of March 2018, ...

