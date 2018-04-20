NTT DOCOMO International PR Public Relations Department Tel: +81-3-5156-1366 Fax: +81-3-5501-3408 URL: www.nttdocomo.com Contact: https://nes.nttdocomo.co.jp/PINQ01/showinquiry.do

TOKYO, Apr 20, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - NTT DOCOMO, INC. announced today that it welcomes the xRAN Forum's release of the xRAN Fronthaul Specification which sets the foundation for next-generation open radio access network (RAN) architecture on April 12, US time. The specification will facilitate integration of multi-vendor RAN, which DOCOMO expects to contribute in further advancing the RAN and in expanding the ecosystem in the 5G era.A multi-vendor RAN realizes interconnection between baseband units and remote radio units supplied from different vendors, and radio access networks can be built efficiently by utilizing base station equipment suited to deployment scenarios.DOCOMO has actively collaborated with partner vendors to construct its current multi-vendor LTE network incorporating advanced C-RAN architecture. As a committed member of the xRAN Forum, DOCOMO will continue to promote open RAN interfaces."We are pleased to have worked with xRAN members in reaching the key milestone of delivering the first open xRAN fronthaul specification," said Dr. Hiroshi Nakamura, EVP and CTO of NTT DOCOMO. "We believe that the completion and publication of this specification will contribute to further advancing the RAN and to expanding the ecosystem in the 5G era. DOCOMO will keep contributing to this activity with the experience we have in realizing multi-vendor interoperable RAN with our partners using common interfaces for our LTE network."The xRAN Forum develops, standardizes and promotes open and extensible RAN architecture. New windowhttp://www.xran.orgAbout NTT DOCOMONTT DOCOMO provides innovative, convenient and secure mobile services that enable smarter living for each customer. The company serves over 65 million mobile customers in Japan via advanced wireless networks, including a nationwide 3G network and one of the world's first commercial LTE networks. Leveraging its unique capabilities as a mobile operator, DOCOMO is a leading developer of cutting-edge technologies for NFC mobile payments, mobile GPS, mobile TV, intuitive mobile assistance, environmental monitoring, smart grids and much more. Overseas, the company provides technical and operational expertise to eight mobile operators and other partner companies. NTT DOCOMO is listed on the Tokyo (9437) and New York (DCM) stock exchanges. Please visit https://www.nttdocomo.co.jp/english/ for more information.Source: NTT DOCOMOContact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.