EXCHANGE NOTICE, APRIL 20, 2018 SHARES



SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY OYJ: SHARES SUBSCRIBED WITH OPTION RIGHTS



A total of 68 750 shares will be traded as old shares as of April 23, 2018.



Identifiers of SSH Communications Security Oyj's share:



Trading code: SSH1V ISIN code: FI0009008270 Orderbook id: 24357 Number of shares: 38 509 633



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



***



TIEDOTE, 20. HUHTIKUUTA 2018 OSAKKEET



SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY OYJ: OPTIO-OIKEUKSILLA MERKITYT OSAKKEET



Yhteensä 68 750 osaketta otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi yhdessä vanhojen osakkeiden kanssa 23. huhtikuuta 2018.



SSH Communications Security Oyj:n osakkeen perustiedot:



Kaupankäyntitunnus: SSH1V ISIN-koodi: FI0009008270 id: 24357 Osakemäärä: 38 509 633



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260