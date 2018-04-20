Reveals First Virtual Makeup Try-On Activated by Shopper-Product Interaction at Bourjois Paris Boutique

Coty (NYSE:COTY) unveiled a blended reality beauty Magic Mirror at its newly relaunched Bourjois boutique in Paris. The revolutionary technology integrates physical products with digital content, for a first-of-a-kind augmented reality (AR) makeup try-on experience.

With the blended reality Magic Mirror, when a shopper picks up a lipstick the chosen color instantly appears on their lips. This removes barriers of traditional virtual makeup experiences, where shoppers can only engage with products in a virtual setting. Putting the physical product in shoppers' hands has been found to increase attitudes and purchase intentions of the product, propelling a more seamless path to purchase. And, 72% of consumers surveyed said they want an in-store beauty experience to be a mixture of both physical and digital elements in order to make it feel more 'real' and 'believable'. At the same time virtual product try-on solves the issue of testers not always being available, hygiene concerns and shoppers' lips becoming stained after only a few lipstick try-ons.

The in-store connected shelf features the Bourjois Rouge Velvet Lipstick collection, and shoppers can complete their digital looks with onscreen eye makeup and blush, which is matched to each shopper's individual skin tone. This experience is tailored to offer both individual products and bespoke beauty combinations. In addition to product discovery, the Magic Mirror has a selfie function which is equipped with three playful filter effects and provides all the details of the products shoppers try on. The image can be printed in-store or emailed, with links for purchase on the Bourjois e-commerce site (https://www.bourjois.fr).

Elodie Levy, Coty Global Digital Innovation Senior Director, said, "As part of our desire to reinvent the retail experience through purposeful and personalized innovation, the Bourjois Magic Mirror represents the most extensive integration of physical products and digital content in the beauty industry. Most women intuitively prefer to play with a lipstick rather than touch a screen, as there is an inherent sensual aspect in cosmetics packaging that no technology can replace, and our new Magic Mirror provides this desired experience to shoppers."

Jonathan Chippindale, Holition CEO, said, "Approaching this collaboration research first, design second and technology third, we've partnered with Coty to create the next generation of the Magic Mirror, blending consumer insight and strategic UX to facilitate a bespoke, personalized experience."

Trevor Sumner, PERCH Interactive CEO, said, "The next generation of in-store marketing is about blending digital experiences naturally into the shopper journey. The Bourjois Magic Mirror uses computer vision to sense the most important indication of interest in physical retail when a shopper touches a product unlocking an experience that encourages natural pathways of discovery, education and engagement."

The Magic Mirror was developed by Coty in collaboration with Holition and PERCH. Behind the form and function of the mirror is a composite of PERCH Interactive's technology, and Holition's augmented reality SDK, FACE by Holition. Holition harnessed Perch's smart camera, which monitors a defined area for activity, as a trigger for the virtual makeup experience.

About Coty

Coty is one of the world's largest beauty companies with approximately $9 billion in pro forma revenue, an iconic portfolio of brands and a purpose to celebrate and liberate the diversity of consumers' beauty. We believe the beauty of humanity lies in the individuality of its people; beauty is at its best when authentic; and beauty should make you feel happy, never sad. As the global leader in fragrance, a strong number two in professional salon hair color styling, and number three in color cosmetics, Coty operates three divisions: Consumer Beauty, which is focused on mass color cosmetics, mass retail hair coloring and styling products, body care and mass fragrances with brands such as COVERGIRL, Max Factor, Bourjois and Rimmel; Luxury, which is focused on prestige fragrances and skincare with brands such as Calvin Klein, Marc Jacobs, Hugo Boss, Gucci and philosophy; and Professional Beauty, which is focused on servicing salon owners and professionals in both hair and nail, with brands such as Wella Professionals, Sebastian Professional, OPI and ghd. Coty has over 20,000 colleagues globally and its products are sold in over 150 countries. Coty and its brands are committed to a range of social causes as well as seeking to minimize its impact on the environment.

For additional information about Coty Inc., please visit www.coty.com.

About Holition:

Holition is a creative innovation studio: a synthesis of retail scientists, film-makers, artists, mathematicians, UX designers and other curious minds, united by digital empathy towards consumer experience.

Part think-tank part digital studio, Holition crafts bespoke experiences for industry leaders across the luxury, fashion and beauty sectors who look to Holition to introduce a new dialogue with their consumers.

About PERCH:

PERCH (http://perchinteractive.com) is the first and only in-store retail marketing platform that can detect what products customers are touching, picking up or putting down and respond with dynamic digital content. PERCH's embedded IoT technology unites digital content with physical products, delivering highly personalized product messaging that drives 5-10x customer engagement, 30-80% product sales lift and 200-400% ROIs on average while creating a magical experience for customers. PERCH has deployments in over 20 countries across 5 continents with clients that include Neiman Marcus, Sunglass Hut, Jo Malone, Sephora, Kate Spade, Bayer, Pernod Ricard and many others. PERCH has won numerous Clio, Digi and retail design awards and was named one of the 15 tech companies to watch in 2018 by Forbes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180420005300/en/

Contacts:

Coty:

Jennifer Friedman, +1 917-754-8399

Jennifer_Friedman@cotyinc.com

or

Holition:

Adriana Goldenberg, +44 (0) 20 7583 9203

Adriana.Goldenberg@holition.com