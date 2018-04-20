Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 19-April-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 390.13p INCLUDING current year revenue 396.47p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 386.11p INCLUDING current year revenue 392.45p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16