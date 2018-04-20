Press release: Orange Belgium makes convergent offer Love available in the last areas in Belgium, covering now 100% of all cabled homes

Press Release

Brussels, 20 April 2018

Orange Belgium makes convergent offer Love available in the last areas in Belgium, covering now 100% of all cabled homes

Orange Belgium announces today that as from April 26, 2018 it will make its convergent mobile, internet & TV offer Love also available for all cabled homes in the Brussels region, Wemmel and Drogenbos as well as the 'botte du Hainaut' area, covering now all cabled Belgian homes.

Orange Belgium progressively expands its convergence customer base as more and more Belgians find the way to Orange Love: internet + TV combined with an attractive mobile subscription that meets their needs. Since the launch in May 2016, Orange Belgium activated its convergent services on the Telenet and VOO footprint, now, 2 years later Orange Belgium can eventually propose its internet and TV services to all cabled Belgian homes by adding its convergent services on the SFR footprint as well. This footprint corresponds with the Brussels region and the 'botte du Hainaut' area*. Also Digem, Wemmel and Drogenbos are covered now. That makes Orange Love now available for every cabled household in Belgium.

Michaël Trabbia, CEO of Orange Belgium, reacts: "By extending the reach of our mobile, internet and TV offer Love, we now make it possible for close to 250,000 additional households in the Brussels region, Diegem, Wemmel and Drogenbos and the 'botte du Hainaut' to opt for an alternative convergent offer that gives them great quality at the best price. With Orange Love, customers can save up to 20€ per month. Love combines an abundance of mobile data, over 70 TV channels and very high speed unlimited internet for a very fair price. And we will continue to enrich our Love package in functionalities and content as we invest where it counts for our customers. Over the past few years, we added premium content such as sports, thematic and kids channels to our main TV offer without having the customer pay extra. The growing number of Love customers confirms the attractiveness of our offer".

Love Unlimited now available for every cabled Belgian home

Orange Belgium recently launched the first fully unlimited convergent offer on the market for all customers who want to be connected anytime anywhere, at home as well as on the go. Love Unlimited is a convergent package compromising an unlimited volume of mobile data, SMS and mobile calls in addition to unlimited fixed internet and TV for only 79€/month.

* List of cities where it will now be able for customers to enjoy Orange's Love offer: 1000 Brussels, 1020 Laeken, 1030 Schaerbeek, 1040 Etterbeek, 1050 Ixelles, 1060 Saint-Gilles, 1070 Anderlecht, 1080 Sint-Jans-Molenbeek, 1090 Jette, 1120 Neder-over-Heembeek, 1130 Haren, 1140 Evere, 1170 Watermaal-Bosvoorde, 1200 Sint-Lambrechts-Woluwe, 1210 Sint-Joost-ten Node, 1831 Diegem, 1620 Drogenbos, 1780 Wemmel, 5660 Couvin, 6440 Froid-Chapelle, 6441 Erpion, 6460 Chimay, 6461 Virelles, 6462 Vaulx-Lez-Chimay, 6463 Lompret, 6464 Baileux, 6470 Sivry-Rance, 6500 Beaumont, 6511 Strée, 6560 Erquelinnes, 6590 Momignies, 6591 Macon, 6593 Macquenoise, 6594 Beauwelz, 6596 Seloignes.

About Orange Belgium

Orange Belgium is one of the leading telecommunication operators on the Belgian market, with over 3 million customers, and in Luxembourg through its subsidiary Orange Communications Luxembourg.

As a convergent actor, we provide mobile telecommunication services, internet and TV to private clients, as well as innovative mobile and fixed line services to businesses. Our high-performance mobile network supports 2G, 3G, 4G and 4G+ technology and is the subject of ongoing investments.

Orange Belgium is a subsidiary of the Orange Group, one of the leading European and African operators for mobile telephony and internet access, as well as one of the world leaders for telecommunication services to enterprises.

Orange Belgium is listed on the Brussels Stock Exchange (OBEL).

More information on: corporate.orange.be (https://corporate.orange.be/en), www.orange.be (http://www.orange.be) or follow us on Twitter : @pressOrangeBe.

Press contact

Annelore Marynissen - annelore.marynissen@orange.com (mailto:annelore.marynissen@orange.com) - +32 (0) 479 01 60 58

Jean-Pascal Bouillon - jean-pascal.bouillon@orange.com (mailto:jean-pascal.bouillon@orange.com) - +32 (0) 473 94 87 31

press@orange.be (mailto:press@orange.be)

Contact investors

Siddy Jobe - ir@orange.be (mailto:ir@orange.be) - +32(0)2 745 80 92





