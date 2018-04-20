New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2018) - CannabisNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled "Budding Legal Cannabis Industry Offers Opportunity Amid Challenge, Chaos," featuring Global Payout, Inc. (OTC Pink: GOHE).

To hear the CannabisNewsAudio version, visit http://nnw.fm/yUpi1

To read the original editorial, visit http://cnw.fm/DhZ3d

As part of that "revolution" the MTRAC Kiosk, powered by GreenBox's state-of-the-art closed loop blockchain technology, can be placed in any business that wishes to conduct cashless transactions. Customers either load currency onto an e-wallet or a pre-paid debit card and then use the digital currency or pre-loaded debit card to pay for purchases. Integrated Compliance Solutions ("ICS"), a leader in the Know Your Customer procedures as well as in legal compliance solutions for the cannabis industry, has committed to serving as the compliance arm of MTRAC and its GreenBox payment solution (http://cnw.fm/FOn5V). "ICS has done an excellent job of making a name for themselves in terms of offering highly effective and much needed compliance for the cannabis industry," Luna said. "We believe they have the necessary technology, experience and connections to provide the best compliance our network of clients can benefit from." Paying for a cannabis prescription, however, remains a challenge since cash-in-hand is often the only method of payment available. Representatives from MTRAC are already in talks with several California municipalities to implement the company's payment system as the preferred method for licensed dispensaries in their jurisdictions. MTRAC's Kiosk offers one of the most effective cashless alternatives to these businesses in a way that meets compliance and regulatory requirements, the company said in a news release (http://cnw.fm/9U2gQ).

About Global Payout, Inc.

Since the company's inception in 2009, Global Payout, Inc. has been a leading provider of comprehensive and customized prepaid payment solutions for domestic and international organizations distributing money worldwide. In 2014, Global introduced its first online payment platform called the Consolidated Payment Gateway (CPG), which allowed its enterprise clients to transfer money to international bank accounts, mobile accounts, and prepaid card accounts. The development of the CPG became the foundation for the introduction of its new, state of the art FINTECH payment system in 2017, for both online and mobile applications to allow account holders to maximize an expanded suite of financial services and minimize operational costs. Global will continue to offer their FINTECH payment system to many vertical markets for support of foreign currency exchange and digital currency, including ongoing support of the banking industry and international governments. For more information, visit www.GlobalPayout.com.

About CannabisNewsWire (CNW)

CannabisNewsWire ("CNW") is a specialized information service that (1) aggregates cannabis news, (2) provides CannabisNewsBreaks that quickly updates investors in the space, (3) enhances corporate press releases, (4) helps companies with distribution and optimization of social media, and (5) delivers comprehensive corporate communication solutions. CNW is uniquely positioned in the cannabis market with a strong team of journalists and writers who can help private and public companies reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public through our ever-growing dissemination network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets. CNW is bringing unparalleled visibility, recognition and content to the cannabis industry.

For more information please visit https://wwwCannabisNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://CNW.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

CNW Corporate Communications Contact:

CannabisNewsWire (CNW)

Denver, Colorado

www.CannabisNewsWire.com

303.498.7722 Office

Editor@CannabisNewsWire.net