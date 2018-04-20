Pawar Law Group: Longfin Corp. Reminder: Important July 1, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action - LFIN

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2018 / Pawar Law Group reminds shareholders who purchased shares of Longfin Corp. (NASDAQ: LFIN) between December 13, 2017 and April 2, 2018, both dates inclusive ("Class Period") of the important July 1, 2018 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Longfin investors under the federal securities laws. To join the Longfin class action, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/longfin-corp/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email vik@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

No class has yet been certified in the above action. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. You may retain counsel of your choice.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Longfin included several false statements in its SEC filings in connection with its IPO which prompted an SEC investigation, including wrongly representing Defendant Meenavalli's age, location of Longfin's principal offices, and listing Sarah Altahawi as an officer when she did not have that position; (2) Longfin acquired Ziddu.com shortly after the IPO to capitalize on the popularly of blockchain companies in order to manipulate the Company's stock price; (3) Longfin's acquisition of Ziddu.com prompted an SEC investigation; (4) Longfin knew that it was ineligible to be listed on the Russell 2000 and 3000 indices; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 4, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/longfin-corp/ to join the class action. You may also contact Vik Pawar of Pawar Law Group toll free at 888-589-9804 or via email at vik@pawarlawgroup.com.

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

