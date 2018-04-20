MONDI PLC - Mondi launches EUR600 million Eurobond

Mondi Limited

As part of the dual listed company structure, Mondi Limited and Mondi plc (together "Mondi Group", the "Group" or "Mondi") notify both the JSE Limited and the London Stock Exchange of matters required to be disclosed under the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited and/or the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules and the Listing Rules of the United Kingdom Listing Authority.

20 April 2018

Mondi launches €600 million Eurobond

Mondi is pleased to announce the successful launch of a €600 million, 8-year Eurobond. Proceeds of the issue, which is due to close on 27 April 2018, will be used for general corporate purposes.

The Eurobond matures in April 2026, has a coupon of 1.625%, and an application will be made for it to be listed on the London Stock Exchange. The joint book-runners for the issue were Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Erste Group, HSBC and Raiffeisen Bank International.



The Eurobond will be issued under Mondi's Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) programme, which is rated Baa1 by Moody's and BBB+ by Standard and Poor's.



Andrew King, Mondi's Chief Financial Officer, said:

"We are delighted with the support for our bond issue from a wide group of European Institutional investors. The success of this transaction further strengthens the Group by extending our debt maturity profile and reflects Mondi's consistent and focussed long-term strategy, robust business model and high-quality, cost-advantaged asset base".

About Mondi

Mondi is a global leader in packaging and paper, employing around 26,000 people in over 30 countries. We are fully integrated across the packaging and paper value chain - from managing forests and producing pulp, paper and plastic films, to developing and manufacturing effective industrial and consumer packaging solutions. Sustainability is embedded in everything we do, with clearly defined commitments across 10 action areas. We delight our customers with our innovative and sustainable packaging and paper solutions. Our major operations are in central Europe, Russia, North America and South Africa. In 2017, Mondi had revenues of €7.1 billion and a return on capital employed of 19.7%.

Mondi has a dual listed company structure, with a primary listing on the JSE Limited for Mondi Limited under the ticker MND and a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange for Mondi plc, under the ticker MNDI. We are a FTSE 100 constituent, and have been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series since 2008 and the JSE's Socially Responsible Investment (SRI) Index since 2007.

