ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen

US04962H2094 Atossa Genetics Inc. 20.04.2018 US04962H5063 Atossa Genetics Inc. 23.04.2018 Tausch 12:1

CA87957T1066 Telferscot Resources Inc. 20.04.2018 CA1377991023 Telferscot Resources Inc. 23.04.2018 Tausch 200:1

CA34416M1086 Focus Ventures Ltd. 20.04.2018 CA22729L1076 Focus Ventures Ltd. 23.04.2018 Tausch 4:1

CA70162N2059 iMining Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Inc. 20.04.2018 CA45250F1080 iMining Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Inc. 23.04.2018 Tausch 1:1