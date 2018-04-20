sprite-preloader
Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

London, April 20

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name Gillian Nott
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status Director of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc
b)Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc
b)LEI 2138004SR19RBRGX6T68
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each



GB0033537902

b)Nature of the transaction Purchase of Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
128.50p15,000
d)Aggregated informationN/A
- Aggregated volume



- Price
e)Date of the transaction20 April 2018
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

