Swiss Re shareholders approve all proposals put forward by the Board of Directors at Swiss Re's Annual General Meeting

20 April 2018, Zurich

Shareholders approved a 3.1% increase in regular dividend to CHF 5.00 per share

Shareholders approved new public share buy-back programme of up to CHF 1.0 billion purchase value

Karen Gavan, Eileen Rominger and Larry Zimpleman are elected as new members to the Board of Directors

Shareholders re-elect all proposed Board members; Walter B. Kielholz re-elected as Chairman of the Board

Swiss Re's shareholders approved all proposals put forward by the Board of Directors at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Zurich today. This included an increase in the regular dividend to CHF 5.00 per share and the authorisation of a new public share buy-back programme of up to CHF 1.0 billion purchase value to be executed before the 2019 AGM. The shareholders also approved in a binding vote the compensation of the members of the Board of Directors and the Group Executive Committee.

1 138 shareholders participated in this year's Annual General Meeting. Of the total voting shares, so 67.0% were represented and the company's annual and consolidated financial statements for 2017 were approved. In addition, the shareholders discharged all members of the Board of Directors. Swiss Re's shareholders also authorised the new public share buy-back programme of up to CHF 1.0 billion purchase value which can be executed at any time ahead of the 2019 AGM. Furthermore, in line with the Board of Directors' proposal, shareholders also approved the cancellation of 10 832 816 shares repurchased on the second trading line under the public share buy-back programme authorised by the 2017 AGM. In addition they approved the proposal to reduce the share capital accordingly by CHF 1 083 281.60, from CHF 34 945 228.10 to CHF 33 861 946.50.

Speaking at the meeting, Swiss Re's Chairman, Walter B. Kielholz, said: "2017 was a very challenging year for us. Major natural catastrophes clearly demonstrated again the importance of well-capitalised reinsurers such as Swiss Re. That is precisely why we are here: to serve as shock absorbers for our clients in high-loss years, reliably supporting them with our capital strength."

All proposed members of Board of Directors re/elected; Karen Gavan, Eileen Rominger and Larry Zimpleman elected as new members

The Annual General Meeting re-elected the following members of the Board of Directors for a one-year period.

Walter B. Kielholz (simultaneously re-elected as Chairman)

Raymond K.F. Ch'ien

Renato Fassbind

Trevor Manuel

Jay Ralph

Joerg Reinhardt

Philip K. Ryan

Sir Paul Tucker

Jacques de Vaucleroy

Susan L. Wagner

The following members of the Board of Directors were, as required by the Articles of Association, elected or re-elected to the Compensation Committee:

Raymond K.F. Ch'ien

Renato Fassbind

Joerg Reinhardt

Jacques de Vaucleroy (new)

At the constituent meeting of the Board, Renato Fassbind was re-elected as Vice-Chairman and as Chairman of the Audit Committee and re-appointed as lead independent, non-executive director. Philip K. Ryan was re-elected as Chairman of the Finance and Risk Committee, Susan L. Wagner as Chairwoman of the Investment Committee and Jacques de Vaucleroy was elected as Chairman of the Compensation Committee.

Compensation of the Board of Directors and Group Executive Committee approved

Shareholders approved the maximum aggregate amount of compensation for the members of the Board of Directors for the term of office from the AGM 2018 until the completion of the AGM 2019 with 88.15% of the votes cast. In addition, shareholders approved the maximum aggregate amount of fixed and variable long-term compensation for the members of the Group Executive Committee for the following financial year (2019) with 87.17%. Shareholders also approved the aggregate amount of variable short-term compensation for the members of the Group Executive Committee related to the preceding financial year (2017) with 88.61% of the votes cast.

In a consultative vote, the shareholders approved the 2017 Compensation Report with 85.92% of the votes cast.

Shareholders also re-elected PricewaterhouseCoopers Ltd, Zurich, as auditor for a one-year term of office. In addition, Proxy Voting Services GmbH, Zurich, was re-elected as Independent Proxy for a one-year term of office until completion of the next Annual General Meeting.

