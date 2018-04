Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 20 April 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 252,000 Highest price paid per share (pence): 27.8500 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 27.2500 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 27.4783

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,418,447,034 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,418,447,034 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

20 APRIL 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 779 27.80 16:28:54 London Stock Exchange 4 27.80 16:27:10 London Stock Exchange 1157 27.80 16:25:39 London Stock Exchange 3800 27.80 16:24:18 London Stock Exchange 3998 27.80 16:22:37 London Stock Exchange 3689 27.85 16:22:36 London Stock Exchange 3230 27.85 16:22:36 London Stock Exchange 6026 27.85 16:22:36 London Stock Exchange 404 27.50 16:16:33 London Stock Exchange 1234 27.50 16:14:41 London Stock Exchange 1216 27.45 16:10:21 London Stock Exchange 368 27.45 16:08:33 London Stock Exchange 2044 27.50 16:06:35 London Stock Exchange 2156 27.50 16:04:08 London Stock Exchange 1196 27.50 16:01:37 London Stock Exchange 1096 27.50 16:01:37 London Stock Exchange 2244 27.50 15:58:52 London Stock Exchange 2001 27.50 15:57:21 London Stock Exchange 2002 27.50 15:55:12 London Stock Exchange 492 27.50 15:52:42 London Stock Exchange 1867 27.50 15:52:42 London Stock Exchange 841 27.50 15:50:27 London Stock Exchange 1136 27.50 15:50:27 London Stock Exchange 1838 27.50 15:48:25 London Stock Exchange 276 27.50 15:48:25 London Stock Exchange 1998 27.50 15:45:43 London Stock Exchange 1998 27.50 15:45:43 London Stock Exchange 816 27.50 15:42:50 London Stock Exchange 1968 27.50 15:40:22 London Stock Exchange 2147 27.50 15:38:05 London Stock Exchange 2069 27.50 15:35:56 London Stock Exchange 671 27.60 15:33:45 London Stock Exchange 3799 27.60 15:33:42 London Stock Exchange 1879 27.60 15:33:41 London Stock Exchange 326 27.60 15:33:18 London Stock Exchange 2132 27.60 15:31:07 London Stock Exchange 40 27.45 15:28:49 London Stock Exchange 63 27.45 15:28:49 London Stock Exchange 1968 27.35 15:17:49 London Stock Exchange 2125 27.35 15:17:49 London Stock Exchange 2057 27.35 15:17:49 London Stock Exchange 2233 27.35 15:17:49 London Stock Exchange 2352 27.35 15:17:49 London Stock Exchange 2356 27.35 15:17:49 London Stock Exchange 1859 27.25 15:02:42 London Stock Exchange 2238 27.25 15:02:42 London Stock Exchange 2117 27.30 15:01:17 London Stock Exchange 951 27.25 14:49:43 London Stock Exchange 2086 27.25 14:45:58 London Stock Exchange 2568 27.25 14:41:39 London Stock Exchange 2006 27.25 14:38:54 London Stock Exchange 2225 27.25 14:36:37 London Stock Exchange 2234 27.25 14:36:37 London Stock Exchange 2376 27.25 14:28:14 London Stock Exchange 3054 27.35 14:22:44 London Stock Exchange 8544 27.45 14:21:24 London Stock Exchange 385 27.50 14:21:09 London Stock Exchange 1761 27.50 14:21:09 London Stock Exchange 125 27.45 14:20:24 London Stock Exchange 323 27.40 14:13:59 London Stock Exchange 2237 27.40 14:11:12 London Stock Exchange 1970 27.40 14:11:05 London Stock Exchange 2416 27.40 13:40:29 London Stock Exchange 2281 27.40 13:33:58 London Stock Exchange 1329 27.40 13:31:33 London Stock Exchange 262 27.40 13:31:28 London Stock Exchange 869 27.40 13:31:28 London Stock Exchange 2131 27.40 13:29:21 London Stock Exchange 1569 27.40 13:26:58 London Stock Exchange 2841 27.40 13:26:32 London Stock Exchange 3000 27.40 13:26:15 London Stock Exchange 2203 27.40 12:57:47 London Stock Exchange 2711 27.40 12:49:35 London Stock Exchange 2114 27.40 12:44:34 London Stock Exchange 589 27.40 12:39:06 London Stock Exchange 1965 27.40 12:39:01 London Stock Exchange 1970 27.40 12:33:10 London Stock Exchange 2335 27.40 12:33:10 London Stock Exchange 1585 27.45 12:16:21 London Stock Exchange 1418 27.45 12:16:21 London Stock Exchange 2178 27.35 12:13:31 London Stock Exchange 2093 27.35 12:13:31 London Stock Exchange 4186 27.35 12:13:31 London Stock Exchange 2264 27.35 12:13:02 London Stock Exchange 1057 27.45 12:02:16 London Stock Exchange 1427 27.45 12:02:16 London Stock Exchange 2265 27.40 11:46:39 London Stock Exchange 4398 27.40 11:46:39 London Stock Exchange 2345 27.45 11:41:00 London Stock Exchange 7614 27.45 11:41:00 London Stock Exchange 18144 27.45 11:34:53 London Stock Exchange 2442 27.45 10:58:16 London Stock Exchange 6198 27.55 10:57:14 London Stock Exchange 1206 27.55 10:57:14 London Stock Exchange 579 27.55 10:56:53 London Stock Exchange 1664 27.55 10:56:53 London Stock Exchange 312 27.55 10:56:53 London Stock Exchange 1173 27.55 10:56:53 London Stock Exchange 2258 27.75 10:56:50 London Stock Exchange 1982 27.75 10:56:25 London Stock Exchange 2423 27.75 10:56:25 London Stock Exchange 2347 27.45 10:37:22 London Stock Exchange 6228 27.45 10:16:27 London Stock Exchange 1208 27.50 10:04:08 London Stock Exchange 1065 27.50 10:04:08 London Stock Exchange 4176 27.50 09:51:19 London Stock Exchange 768 27.50 09:51:19 London Stock Exchange 4368 27.50 09:16:13 London Stock Exchange 12894 27.50 09:02:18 London Stock Exchange

-Ends-