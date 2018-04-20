CHARLES TAYLOR PLC - Annual Financial Report

Charles Taylor plc ("the Company")

Publication of Annual Report and Accounts 2017 and Notice of 2018 Annual General Meeting

The Company has today published the following documents on its website at www.ctplc.com:

The Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2017; and

Notice of 2018 Annual General Meeting.

This follows the release of its audited results for the year ended 31 December 2017 on 14 March 2018.

The Company will be holding its 2018 Annual General Meeting (AGM) at 10.00 am on Tuesday, 15 May 2018 at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel, 7 Pepys Street, London EC3N 4AF. Please note that due to operational reasons the location of the AGM has changed from the venue published on page 73 of the 2017 Annual Report and Accounts.

Copies of these documents, together with a copy of the Proxy Form for the 2018 Annual General Meeting, will shortly be available for inspection via the National Storage Mechanism located at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM and have been posted to the Company's shareholders who have elected to receive a hard copy.

For further information please contact:

Ivan Keane - Group Company Secretary and General Counsel - 020 3320 2206

Susan Morgan - Deputy Group Company Secretary - 020 3320 8814

Charles Taylor plc

20 April 2018

Notes to editors

About Charles Taylor www.ctplc.com

Charles Taylor Plc supports and enables the insurance market to meet the continually evolving challenges it faces. We provide technical services to make the business of insurance work fundamentally better. We have been providing insurance-related technical services and solutions since 1884 and today we employ over 2,100 permanent and contract staff in 107 locations spread across 29 countries in the UK, the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe the Middle East and Africa.

We are unique in our market in that our services support every stage of the insurance lifecycle and every aspect of the insurance operating model. We develop and operate insurance vehicles on behalf of our clients, manage claims programmes and adjust losses. We handle legacy and run-off portfolios, provide a variety of specialist operational support services and offer solutions and support to drive insurance technology transformation.

Charles Taylor's breadth of services, technical skills and resources and global presence means the Group can manage and resolve virtually any insurance-related matter, wherever and whenever it occurs.