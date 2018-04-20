(WebFG News) - Global oil prices fell after Donald Trump criticised the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, stating that their "artificially high prices" would no longer be accepted. OPEC recently revealed their intention to tighten oil markets and boost prices to which Trump responded via Twitter: "Looks like OPEC is at it again. Oil prices are artificially Very High! No good and will not be accepted!" Representatives from OPEC nations and oil ministers met in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on ...

