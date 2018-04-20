sprite-preloader
20.04.2018
PR Newswire

Proposal from Nomination Committee

OSLO, Norway, April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Please find attached the proposal from the nomination committee to the Annual General Meeting of NextGenTel Holding ASA taking place on 2 May 2018.

CONTACT:

NextGenTel Holding ASA

Harbitzalleen 2A 0275 Oslo

IR@nextgentel.com

Proposal by the Nomination Committee to the 2018 Annual General Meeting


© 2018 PR Newswire