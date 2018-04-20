Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2018) - Alliance Growers Corp. (CSE: ACG) (FSE: 1LA) (WKN: A2DFYX) ("Alliance Growers" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 2,500,000 units at a price of $0.30 per unit for gross proceeds of $750,000 and has closed a 496,667 units for gross proceeds of $149,000.

Due to the change in market conditions, the Company has adjusted the price of this financing originally announced on January 25, 2018 from $.80 per unit to $0.30 per unit.

Each unit in the private placement is comprised of one common share and one transferable share purchase warrant with each transferrable warrant exercisable into one additional common share at a price of $0.40 for a period of three years from the date of issuance. The securities will be subject to a four month plus one day hold period under securities laws.

"All of us at Alliance Growers are very excited about the future of our Company," said Dennis Petke, President and CEO of Alliance Growers. ". Despite the change in market conditions, Alliance continues to receive investor support in our funding efforts. We have received subscriptions and commitments for another 1 million units that we expect to close next week. We have many major milestones to achieve this year that will shape ACG for years to come. This financing will permit us to move forward on several fronts in the development of our 'Four Pillars' business Plan. We wish to thank all shareholder and other stakeholders for their continued support."

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the private placement toward funding commitments for the development of the Botany Centre, the acquisition of a Quebec based late-stage ACMPR applicant, BiocannaTech Inc., and general working capital .

About Alliance Growers

Alliance Growers is a diversified cannabis company driven by the Company's 'Four Pillars' Organization Plan - Cannabis Botany Centre, Strategic ACMPR Investments, CBD Oil Supply and Distribution, and Research and Development.

Alliance Growers has finalized its a new business partnership with WFS Pharmagreen Inc., to jointly develop and operate a 40,000-square foot facility to be the first of its kind in Western Canada to house a DNA Botany lab, extraction facility and Tissue Culture Plantlet Production facility to service the Cannabis market and agriculture market in general. The proposed Cannabis Botany Centre will grow Cannabis plantlets using proprietary tissue culture propagation, specifically the "Chibafreen Invitro Plant Production System", which assures consistent composition and purity of each plantlet for the growers.

Alliance Growers has entered into an exclusive agreement to acquire a late stage licensed producer applicant, Biocannatech, to become a licensed producer under Health Canada's access to cannabis for medical purposes regulations ("ACMPR") in Quebec. Alliance Growers will supply financing and resources to build out the medical marijuana facility in preparation for the inspection required to obtain a growing license. Once Health Canada is satisfied with a successful crop, Alliance Growers will be granted its distribution license. This acquisition allows the Company an opportunity to become a licensed producer in the Province of Quebec and gain an in-road to provide tissue culture plantlets to all licensed producers in Quebec.

Further, Alliance Growers has been negotiating to obtain other exclusive Canadian distribution agreements for certain proprietary products for support of the Cannabis growing industry in addition to possible partnerships with Licensed Producer Applicants at various stages in the Health Canada License process.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.alliancegrowers.com or the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

